Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.64. The company had a trading volume of 111,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.77. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $784,486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 17,627.7% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

