Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.53

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Robex Resources Trading Up 912.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08.

Robex Resources Company Profile

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

