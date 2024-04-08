Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Hits New 1-Year High at $937.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 937 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 920 ($11.55), with a volume of 24999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 922 ($11.57).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 846.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 734.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of £530.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 12,173.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 808 ($10.14) per share, with a total value of £2,060.40 ($2,586.49). In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 808 ($10.14) per share, with a total value of £2,060.40 ($2,586.49). Also, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.61) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($381.87). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 607 shares of company stock valued at $502,394. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.