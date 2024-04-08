Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $300,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after buying an additional 1,733,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after buying an additional 888,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after buying an additional 42,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.63. The company had a trading volume of 159,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,159. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $105.51 and a twelve month high of $137.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.83.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.