Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Raised to $4.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSM. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. 3,373,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,162,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 283,809 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 691.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 337,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 294,631 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

