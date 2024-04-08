Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.35. The company had a trading volume of 989,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

