Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $16.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.56. 3,096,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,259,636. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $489,130.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,962,150 shares of company stock worth $28,828,319 over the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 158,044 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

