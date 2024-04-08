First National Bank of Hutchinson Lowers Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after acquiring an additional 136,908 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Onsemi by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 435,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

