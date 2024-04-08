Scotiabank Raises SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Price Target to $7.50

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SILV remained flat at $7.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.31. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $7.56.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. On average, research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 722,417 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 418.2% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,032,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 228,642 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 227,943 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

