Barclays Increases CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $226.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $211.09. 161,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average of $211.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

