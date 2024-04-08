Manchester Financial Inc. Has $33.87 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 567,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $33,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 168,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,981. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

