Manchester Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,022,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,517,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,275,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

