Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,105 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

BSV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.25. 220,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,803. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

