Beddow Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,059 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises 2.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,001. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average of $116.98.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

