Beddow Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AZZ by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 44,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AZZ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AZZ by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.36. 47,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,324. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $82.10.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

