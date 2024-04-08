FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $796,042,000 after purchasing an additional 360,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,109 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $624,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60,201 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,718 shares of company stock worth $5,950,143 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $275.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.70. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

