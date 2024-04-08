CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.