Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $148.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.46.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $703,349.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,145.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

