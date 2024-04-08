Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Huntington Bancshares traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 3114947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.91.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after buying an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,410 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

