Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $122,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,942. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $184.13 and a twelve month high of $241.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.