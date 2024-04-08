Financial & Tax Architects LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 268,157 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,363. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.