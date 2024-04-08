Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,859. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

