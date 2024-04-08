Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 212,177 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,177 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 290,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,526. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2019 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.