Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,983,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $968.43.

Shares of REGN traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $939.77. The stock had a trading volume of 34,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $959.92 and its 200 day moving average is $886.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

