ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,496,321. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

