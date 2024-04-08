Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 72,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,848,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,870,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IYW traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.78. 70,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,941. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $88.64 and a 12-month high of $137.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.35.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

