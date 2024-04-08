Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,800,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VOE traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.19. 37,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average is $140.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

