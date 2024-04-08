Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,983,000 after buying an additional 1,525,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after buying an additional 1,933,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,162,000 after buying an additional 385,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.