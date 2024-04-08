ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in ICON Public by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in ICON Public by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 102.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $345.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

ICON Public Stock Performance

ICLR traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $321.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,332. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ICON Public Limited has a 12 month low of $181.92 and a 12 month high of $344.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.10.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

