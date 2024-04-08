First National Bank of Hutchinson Lowers Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in UBS Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 390,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

