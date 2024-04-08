First National Bank of Hutchinson Invests $786,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Medpace by 312.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $54,927,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $399.97. 8,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,075. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.43 and a fifty-two week high of $419.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

