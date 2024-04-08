First National Bank of Hutchinson Takes $549,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.05. The company had a trading volume of 286,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,637. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.43.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

