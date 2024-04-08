First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 2,244 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up 0.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 35,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after acquiring an additional 797,894 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OXY stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $68.19. 1,520,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,690,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. HSBC began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

