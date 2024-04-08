First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $6.64 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,493. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

