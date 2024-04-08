Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Makes New $332,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,361,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,271,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,870,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,594,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:ITA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.35. The company had a trading volume of 322,967 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.24. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

