Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPHFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.09. 10,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,804. The firm has a market cap of $536.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $91.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.05.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

