Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Invests $542,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.68. 94,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

