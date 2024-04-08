Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,612 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $214.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $216.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

