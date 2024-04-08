Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Miller Industries worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 98,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 420,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLR stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $612.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.99%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

