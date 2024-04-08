Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,124 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after acquiring an additional 593,425 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after buying an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.30. 580,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,960. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

