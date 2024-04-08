Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Invests $760,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.91. 1,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,227. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

