Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $153.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

ICE has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

ICE stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.10. The stock had a trading volume of 110,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,545. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $499,469.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,461.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

