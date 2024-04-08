Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.55 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54. The company has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

