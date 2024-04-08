Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $103.30 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Polymath has traded 23% higher against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $103.30 million and $15,270.64 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00144294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008227 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12072525 USD and is up 18.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $12,164.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.