XYO Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $149.09 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00982624 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,127,548.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

