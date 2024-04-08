New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Price Target Raised to $9.00

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

New Found Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFGC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 318,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,102. The stock has a market cap of $750.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. New Found Gold has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.70.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Found Gold will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

New Found Gold Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in New Found Gold by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in New Found Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.