The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research firms have commented on GBX. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.21. 39,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,023. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

