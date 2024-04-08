JMP Securities Lowers Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Price Target to $25.00

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 127.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $10.98. 330,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,023. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 6.67. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $33.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 584,550 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

