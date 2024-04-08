Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average of $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

