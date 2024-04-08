Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 277.8% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,217,000 after buying an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $153,532,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.75.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $392.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $290.98 and a 12 month high of $407.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

